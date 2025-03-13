Burkehill Global Management LP Invests $12.25 Million in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,249,000. Kodiak Gas Services makes up approximately 1.2% of Burkehill Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Burkehill Global Management LP owned about 0.34% of Kodiak Gas Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Topco Partnership, L. sold 3,728,677 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $177,112,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,771,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,637,842.50. This trade represents a 9.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE KGS opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.63 and a beta of 1.30. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 277.97%.

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.