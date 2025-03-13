Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,292,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,437 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.33% of GFL Environmental worth $57,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. FMR LLC raised its position in GFL Environmental by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,158,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,591,000 after buying an additional 1,728,598 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in GFL Environmental by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,817,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,287,000 after buying an additional 257,486 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in GFL Environmental by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,221,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,619,000 after buying an additional 3,999,363 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,658,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,889,000 after buying an additional 372,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in GFL Environmental by 487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,156,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,874,000 after buying an additional 2,618,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.16. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -3.23%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

