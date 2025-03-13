Rakuten Securities Inc. Sells 249 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rakuten Securities Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.69 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.