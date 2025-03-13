STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Holdings Increased by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 197.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on STM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.26.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 1.1 %

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

