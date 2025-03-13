Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $51.89 Million Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,869,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 156,871 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.54% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $51,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,484,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,070,000 after acquiring an additional 83,799 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,111,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,215,000 after acquiring an additional 551,936 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,316,000 after acquiring an additional 82,150 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 980,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 796,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 522,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

OR stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.06 and a beta of 0.96. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.31 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0457 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

