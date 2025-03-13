Burkehill Global Management LP Acquires New Shares in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,855,000. Waystar comprises 2.3% of Burkehill Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Burkehill Global Management LP owned about 0.38% of Waystar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waystar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waystar during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Waystar by 4.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,129,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Waystar in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the third quarter worth $10,224,000.

Get Waystar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $143,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,597.70. This trade represents a 7.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider T. Craig Bridge sold 182,914 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $7,709,825.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,903,584.70. This represents a 26.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,356,171 shares of company stock valued at $526,733,651 over the last quarter.

Waystar Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WAY opened at $36.88 on Thursday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $48.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Waystar from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waystar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WAY

Waystar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.