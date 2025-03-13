Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $365,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $257.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.03 and a 200 day moving average of $269.66. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.62 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

