Phillips Financial Management LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,604 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 2.2% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.49% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $28,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,907,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,398,000 after buying an additional 170,221 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,556,000 after buying an additional 833,291 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,852,000 after purchasing an additional 195,678 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,433,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,942,000 after purchasing an additional 41,479 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,083,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,978,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $35.83.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

