MGO Private Wealth LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

MGO Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.

TLH opened at $102.45 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.95 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.77 and a 200 day moving average of $103.62.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

