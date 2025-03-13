Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.640-0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $560.0 million-$570.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.8 million.

Bioventus Stock Down 6.8 %

NYSE:BVS opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $817.23 million, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.86. Bioventus has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bioventus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Insider Activity at Bioventus

In other Bioventus news, CEO Robert E. Claypoole sold 28,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $261,952.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,172.40. This trade represents a 30.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katrina J. Church sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $26,693.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,689.92. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,932 shares of company stock valued at $512,511. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bioventus

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.