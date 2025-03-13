Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Bought by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,402 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,280,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,780,000 after buying an additional 534,106 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,019,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,068,000 after purchasing an additional 457,487 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,393,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,410,000 after buying an additional 161,855 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,075,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,474,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,230,000 after acquiring an additional 195,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $39.42 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.