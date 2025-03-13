Phillips Financial Management LLC Acquires 36,975 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2025

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) by 198.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,975 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,077,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,239 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,471,000 after buying an additional 3,782,365 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,735 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,881,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,992 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $26.07 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.