Phillips Financial Management LLC Acquires 36,975 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 198.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,975 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,077,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,239 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,471,000 after buying an additional 3,782,365 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,735 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,881,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $26.07 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

