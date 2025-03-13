Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH) Short Interest Up 861.9% in February

Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 424,200 shares, an increase of 861.9% from the February 13th total of 44,100 shares. Currently, 64.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Quantum Fintech Acquisition Trading Down 10.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Quantum Fintech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $116.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.60.
About Quantum Fintech Acquisition
