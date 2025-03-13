Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH) Short Interest Up 861.9% in February

Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 424,200 shares, an increase of 861.9% from the February 13th total of 44,100 shares. Currently, 64.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Quantum Fintech Acquisition Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Quantum Fintech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $116.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.60.

About Quantum Fintech Acquisition

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

