Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Short Interest Update

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Maisons du Monde Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MDOUF opened at $3.69 on Thursday. Maisons du Monde has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, provides home and living room related products in France and internationally. The company’s decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

