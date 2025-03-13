Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the February 13th total of 231,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.0 days.

Dno Asa Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of DTNOF opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. Dno Asa has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.19.

Dno Asa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 7.8%.

Dno Asa Company Profile

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East, the North Sea, and West Africa. The company holds 75% operating interests in the Tawke and Peshkabir fields, and 64% operating interests in the e Baeshiqa license located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; has production licenses across 10 fields Norway and two fields in the United Kingdom; and operating interests in the producing Block CI-27, as well as operates the exploration Block CI-12 in West Africa.

