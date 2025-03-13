Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Trading 33.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 385,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 181,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. The stock has a market cap of C$5.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

