Wendy’s (WEN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/7/2025 – Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $15.50 to $16.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Wendy’s had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Wendy’s had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Wendy’s had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Wendy’s had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Wendy’s had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

2/19/2025 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Wendy’s was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/14/2025 – Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $15.50 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Wendy’s had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Wendy’s had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

Wendy’s Stock Down 1.4 %

Wendy’s stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.17 million. On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 670.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

