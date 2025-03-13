C&C Group (LON:CCR) Trading Down 18.3% – Here’s Why

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 18.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 116.20 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 120.80 ($1.57). Approximately 20,107,066 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,000% from the average daily volume of 1,828,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.80 ($1.92).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 146.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 150.69. The company has a market capitalization of £542.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01.

In related news, insider Angela Bromfield bought 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £19,755.33 ($25,619.67). Also, insider Ralph Findlay bought 66,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £99,274.50 ($128,744.00). Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

