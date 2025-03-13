DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $34.28.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 15,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. This represents a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

