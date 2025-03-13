GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.03 ($0.03). Approximately 5,139,967 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 1,323,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

GCM Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market cap of £6.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.09.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

