Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.65.

ODFL stock opened at $164.54 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $164.06 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

