Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,666,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,681,000 after buying an additional 23,681 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total value of $477,326.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,499.20. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. The trade was a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $438.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $450.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $396.06 and a one year high of $542.75.
Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.70%.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
