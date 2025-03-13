EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 533,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,685,000 after buying an additional 45,597 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 117,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Down 0.0 %

RTX stock opened at $128.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $170.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.01. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $89.82 and a 52 week high of $135.36.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.