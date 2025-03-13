894 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Bought by MGO Private Wealth LLC

MGO Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $220.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.69. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $198.44 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

