Phillips Financial Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Life Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Elite Life Management LLC now owns 111,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,367,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,698,000 after purchasing an additional 510,858 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 31,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,867,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,394,000 after acquiring an additional 149,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 635,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after acquiring an additional 56,730 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.61 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.