EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Holdings Cut by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 880,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,682 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.32% of EchoStar worth $20,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SATS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in EchoStar during the third quarter worth $285,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EchoStar by 11.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 324,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on EchoStar from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on EchoStar from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EchoStar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

EchoStar Stock Performance

NASDAQ SATS opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.65. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.