The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Gerber LLC

Gerber LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Gerber LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $98.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.36.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

