Rep. Tim Moore Sells Off Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). In a filing disclosed on March 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Rockwell Automation stock on February 21st.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 2/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/12/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/6/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/6/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/5/2025.

NYSE ROK opened at $261.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.81 and a twelve month high of $308.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,219,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. HSBC raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.68.

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.14, for a total value of $145,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $552,716.70. The trade was a 20.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $245,874.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,114.56. The trade was a 42.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,352 shares of company stock worth $1,246,298 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

