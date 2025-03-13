Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Director Deborah G. Adams Purchases 10,000 Shares

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) Director Deborah G. Adams bought 10,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,518.54. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amplify Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE AMPY opened at $3.92 on Thursday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $157.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.88.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 target price on Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 272.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 38,151 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 29,988 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 155,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 69,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

