Mizuho Cuts American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $37.00

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2025

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMH. Scotiabank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:AMH opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $436.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.02 million. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.