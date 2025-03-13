Mizuho Cuts American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $37.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMH. Scotiabank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:AMH opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $436.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.02 million. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.