FY2025 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Cut by HC Wainwright

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.68. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FNV. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.63.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $147.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.60. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $112.70 and a 12 month high of $148.71. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covea Finance raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 101,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 935,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,232 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,623,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

