Small Cap Stocks To Watch Today – March 12th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, CervoMed, Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Quantum, AltC Acquisition, Brown-Forman, and Visionary are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of smaller companies with market capitalizations typically ranging from several hundred million to a few billion dollars. These stocks are considered riskier and more volatile than large cap stocks, but they can offer higher growth potential as they expand their business operations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.15. 201,601,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,354,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

CervoMed (CRVO)

CervoMed Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

Shares of CervoMed stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 137,035,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,427. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. CervoMed has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $26.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRVO

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.94. 63,522,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,807,038. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.37. Rigetti Computing has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $21.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. 64,685,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,141,859. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.12. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

NYSE:ALCC traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,987,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Brown-Forman (BF-B)

Brown-Forman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distills, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, vodkas, tequilas, gin, brandy, rum, bourbons, and liqueurs.

Shares of NYSE BF-B traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,473,060 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BF-B

Visionary (GV)

Visionary Holdings Inc. provides education resources to students worldwide. The company offers educational programs for secondary school, college, university, and advanced degree students that include degree-oriented educational programs, such as OSSD program, career-oriented two-year college, four-year university programs, and master’s programs; and high school education programs, real estate development, animation education, vocational education, online education, and other education-related consulting services.

Shares of GV stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 28,255,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,320,549. Visionary has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GV

Read More