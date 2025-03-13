Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU) Issues Earnings Results

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.60, Zacks reports. Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $45.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.51 million.

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality Stock Up 5.3 %

PRSU opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $829.85 million, a PE ratio of 78.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

About Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

