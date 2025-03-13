National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30, Zacks reports.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NESR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

