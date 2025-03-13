Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million.
Xilio Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of XLO opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.
About Xilio Therapeutics
