Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million.

Xilio Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of XLO opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

