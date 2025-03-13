J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.60.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $154.45 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $151.60 and a 12 month high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,282.74. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. This represents a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

