ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.650-3.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

ABM Industries Trading Down 8.6 %

NYSE ABM opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.50. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.46%.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $224,153.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,137.16. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,774.72. This trade represents a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

