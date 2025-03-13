31,720 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Bought by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 82.8% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at $29,865,612.10. The trade was a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $104.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.84. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $110.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

