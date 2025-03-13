Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 162.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,374,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849,977 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Elanco Animal Health worth $16,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 158.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 89.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,881.80. This trade represents a 9.86 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELAN. Leerink Partnrs raised Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

