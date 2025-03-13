Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 8,148 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of ACI Worldwide worth $12,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACIW. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $744,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,073.94. The trade was a 13.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.35. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

