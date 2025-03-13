Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,717 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Citigroup raised their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.16.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $39.80 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 62.46%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

