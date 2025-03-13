Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

D stock opened at $53.71 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.