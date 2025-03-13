Madison Investment Advisors LLC Invests $75.24 Million in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 532,387 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,242,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.22% of Armstrong World Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 492,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,678,000 after buying an additional 67,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,375,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,454,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,119,000 after acquiring an additional 51,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,954,000 after purchasing an additional 34,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 310,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,914,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $139.79 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.68 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.94.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.98 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

