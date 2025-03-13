Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 289,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $14,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,154,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 762,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,089,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 578,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after buying an additional 74,731 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,783,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 510,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after buying an additional 41,384 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $52.78.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

