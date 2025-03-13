AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AppLovin Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ APP opened at $272.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.25. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $525.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. On average, analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on APP. Citigroup boosted their price target on AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,885 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,781,922,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in AppLovin by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,406,000 after purchasing an additional 428,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,144,000 after purchasing an additional 573,310 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in AppLovin by 5,421.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

