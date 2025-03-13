BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL) Insider Patricia Taureka-Seruvatu Acquires 500 Shares

BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL – Get Free Report) insider Patricia Taureka-Seruvatu purchased 500 shares of BSP Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$21.93 ($13.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,963.00 ($6,938.61).

BSP Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.01.

BSP Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.401 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from BSP Financial Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.36. BSP Financial Group’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

BSP Financial Group Company Profile

BSP Financial Group Limited provides commercial banking and finance services to individual and corporate customers in Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Fiji, the Cook Islands, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Cambodia, and Laos. The company's products and services include transaction, saving, solicitor's trust, foreign currency, and business cheque accounts, as well as term deposits; personal, home, personal asset, student, bridging, tailored business, commercial and residential property investment, construction development, and seasonal finance loans; debit and credit cards; SME business loans; overdraft, asset financing, insurance premium funding, prioritized loan processing, safety deposit box, and electronic and mobile banking services; and online business banking services.

