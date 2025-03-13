USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director John Turman Fleming Sells 500 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) Director John Turman Fleming sold 500 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $16,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,065.80. This trade represents a 11.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of USNA stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $619.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $50.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.08.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USNA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
