Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Short Interest Up 866.7% in February

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 866.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Price Performance
OTCMKTS BZQIY opened at $8.54 on Thursday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 Magnificent 7 Stocks Trading Near 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Stocks With Ironclad Balance Sheets for Long-Term Stability
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.