Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Short Interest Up 866.7% in February

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2025

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 866.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Price Performance

OTCMKTS BZQIY opened at $8.54 on Thursday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.