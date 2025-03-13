William Blair Predicts Exagen’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) – William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Exagen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 12th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exagen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Exagen in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Exagen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Exagen stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. Exagen has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Exagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Exagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exagen by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 534,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 175,701 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exagen by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

