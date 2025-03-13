What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for AXSM FY2027 Earnings?

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.75 for the year. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.36.

AXSM opened at $119.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $139.13.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 27,534 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,450.09. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

